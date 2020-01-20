Cookbook Excerpt
Frosty the melting cheese ball man!
(Editor’s Note: The following is an excerpt from “Holiday Jubilee” by Charles Phoenix. In this recipe, he makes a cheese version of Frosty the Snowman, which is placed in an electric skillet and melts into queso (essentially a hot cheese dip), right before the eyes of your guests. To see how it all comes together, watch Charles Phoenix’s YouTube video under “Frosty The Cheeseball Snowman.)
By Charles Phoenix
Velveeta has always fascinated me. I love saying VEL-VEEETUH, as much as I secretly love eating it: melted, of course.
The idea for melting a snowman made of Velveeta balls covered in cream cheese came to me as an epiphany while driving from Seattle to Portland.
It hit me like a ton of Velveeta bricks. As soon as I got home, I was crafting the first Frosty the Cheese Ball Man.
Frosty landed in my favorite vintage flying saucer–shaped electric skillet and performed right on cue by melting into queso before he could even say, “I’ll be back again someday.”
Frosty the Cheese Ball Man
2 32-ounce blocks of Velveeta
3 8-ounce bricks cream cheese
1 green bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
1 carrot
2 slices black olive
2 pretzel sticks
Electric skillet
Hand roll room-temperature Velveeta into three beautiful balls: small, medium, and large. Frost each with cream cheese as smoothly as you can. Stack the balls, centered, in an unplugged electric skillet. Get creative with the veggies, dressing him well and bringing him to life with a happy face.
Then, it’s showtime. Serve with chips, or whatever else you want to dip into melted Velveeta and cream cheese.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.