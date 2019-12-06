Recently, when it was time for my wife Donna, my buddy Ed and me to try out a new restaurant, we decided to go Greek.
A new Greek restaurant called Olive Leaf Family Restaurant opened in July at 6310 Robinson Road Lockport, formerly the site of the Slippery Skillet and before that Jackie’s. I think this one’s going to be a winner.
There was ample parking in front and we got a prime seat just inside of the front door. When we entered, the hostess asked if we wanted a booth or a table. I opted for a booth because I feel it gives more privacy and is quieter. She escorted us to a booth and gave us the menus. There were so many choices it will make your head spin.
This was a busy, busy place but the noise level was reasonable. The new carpeting on the floor seemed to absorb most of the noise. The remodeled space looks great. The furniture was the same, just rearranged but the walls had an Athenian ocean scene mural, designed and painted by Ninandre Bogue, an artist from Lyndonville that reminded me of my time in Greece.
Although the Olive Leaf has a suspended ceiling as many strip mall places do, decorators took the time to add crown molding. It is little touches like this that show the owner takes pride in his place.
Our server, a nice young gentleman named Vasilios, came over to take our drink order and disappeared. Ed and Donna had water and my wife asked for some lemon. I asked for the bottomless glass of Pepsi, light ice ($1.99). When V (he said to call him that, this made it easier on me) came back, we weren’t ready to order yet. One of the first things I noticed was the prices were quite reasonable. There were so many good sounding dishes it was hard to narrow it down to just one.
The drinks arrived and Donna was told they were just cutting the lemon. Talk about fresh. Some other server brought over her lemon and it was a half a lemon quartered. She had never received so much lemon before.
Finally we were ready to order. Donna had the fried shrimp and clam platter ($12.99). This was listed on the menu as coming with cole slaw and choice of potato. Donna selected the potato salad and V said he would make that happen for her. She ordered a cup of Manhattan clam chowder ($2.49).
Ed selected the Cajun broiled fish with the Greek potatoes ($12.99) but substituted coleslaw for the macaroni salad. Again this was no problem. This is served on both Fridays and Wednesdays. He also ordered a bowl of Manhattan clam chowder ($2.49).
I wanted something Greek so I ordered the Greek platter I asked for the hero meat($12.99). This came with Greek Salad, Greek potatoes and a pita. V and I had a discussion about whether you pronounced it gyros, heros or yeros as I had heard it pronounced all three ways.
They brought a basket of bread and I ate three pieces it was so good. This was a mistake. When the meals arrived, my jaw hit the table. When they said platters, they meant PLATTERS. The size your mother used to serve Sunday dinners on.
Donna’s platter was covered with fried shrimp and clam strips. I honestly never saw so much seafood for the price. Her shrimp, clams and potato salad were delicious. She brought half of her meal home.
Ed’s fish was tender and flaky and his coleslaw had a great flavor. The one nice thing about the slaw was it was chopped into small pieces. I hate the coleslaw that comes in long stringy pieces. I don’t know if I am supposed to eat it or floss my teeth.
When my meal arrived I saw lunch and dinner for the next day sitting on my platter. I don’t think they could have gotten anything more on the plate without it falling off. There were six slices of gyro meat, what seemed like a whole potato wedged up and cooked in Greek spices and enough salad to feed a dozen rabbits, but they forgot the Pita so I had to ask for it.
This is truly a family business. Included in the staff are owners Jimmy Bitsas and his wife, Mindy, manager Peter Kouvoutsakis. Vassilios Bitsas, their eldest son works as a server and even Jimmy’s mother-in-law, Kathy Hurtgam, works as a cashier at The Olive Leaf.
The food was a 10, the décor was a 10, the prices were very reasonable and the server was very amiable. I would have given them a 10 but forgetting part of my meal was inexcusable. Sorry Olive Leaf, you only get a 9. I will be back to try their breakfasts and Greek Spaghetti.
Olive Leaf Restaurant at 6310 Robinson Road, Lockport, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Call 433-7000 for more information.
Norb Rug is a restaurant reviewer for Delish magazine.
THIS REVIEW APPEARED IN THE SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 EDITION OF DELISH MAGAZINE, DISTRIBUTED BI-MONTHLY TO SUBSCRIBERS OF THE NIAGARA GAZETTE AND THE LOCKPORT UNION-SUN & JOURNAL.
