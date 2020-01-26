When he was a boy, Steve Kishel learned a lot from his two grandmothers — one Irish, one Austrian — cooking alongside them in their kitchens.
What they didn’t teach him, he figured out for himself.
The culinary hobbyist from Lewiston recently shared tips from his own kitchen, when he demonstrated the simple, savory dishes he’ll be preparing for his Super Bowl party next Sunday that he and his husband are hosting for family and friends.
Some of his kitchen insights include these: “Chopped green onion makes dishes pop,” and “You can never have too much cheese or too much garlic,” and “You don’t need a lot of bacon. Just a touch adds a smoky flavor to any dish.”
Kishel cooked up four dishes he’s preparing for his party, demonstrating how all can be readied together in about a half hour.
“These are all my favorites I’ve done throughout the years,” he explained. The finale is the chicken quesadillas, enhanced by a sprinkle of chopped bacon and green onion.
In addition, he prepared his stuffed peppers, his nachos and his shrimp stuffed mushrooms, the secret of which is wild caught, cooked shrimp from Montondo’s Seafood in Lockport.
The recipes are created without exact ingredients and as he cooks, he uses “a handful of this” and a “sprinkle of that.”
“I’m not a recipe guy,” he explained. “I’m a ‘let’s just play around with the food and see how it comes together’ kind of guy.”
Kishel, who works in as a principal in the healthcare consulting practice of Freed Maxick, recently appeared on the the local LCTV cable cooking show “Lori and Friends,” starring Lori Caso, and shared the simple recipes shown here.
His favorite store brands are included but similar products work just as well, he said.
Stuffed Mushrooms
12 large mushrooms, cleaned with stems pulled out
8 ounce package of Philadelphia Cream Cheese
4 ounces of Sorrento’s Six Cheese Italian blend
Teaspoon of McCormick Coarse Blend Garlic to taste
8 ounces of chopped cooked shrimp cocktail shrimp
3/4 cup of seasoned bread crumbs
Set mushrooms on a cookie tray, spaced evenly apart. Mix with your hands and shape into round balls and place one of each into each mushroom cap. Put into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. To expedite the cooking time, sauce the mushrooms in a frying pan with water to partially cook them before baking. If mushrooms are cooked through, the baking time is reduced to ten minutes. Pull mushrooms out about five minutes before done. Sprinkle with a few shreds of cheese to dress each one for visual impact. Place back in over for remaining five minutes of cooking.
Let each quesadilla cool before slicing into triangles.
Stuffed Peppers
12 mild banana peppers, cleaned and sliced in half
1/2 pound of feta cheese
8 ounce Philadelphia Cream Cheese
8 ounce package of Sorrento’s Six Cheese Italian blend
1 or 2 teaspoons of McCormick Coarse Blend Garlic
Place peppers on a cookie tray spaced evenly apart. Blend remaining ingredients together with hands and form into small cigar shapes. Place one into each pepper. Back for at least 30 minutes until peppers are not quite soft and cheese is slightly browned. Option: Those who wish can drizzle prepared spaghetti sauce on each pepper.
Nachos
1 bag of Tostitos Scoops
1 bag of Mexican mix shredded cheese
3 bunches of green onions chopped
1 8 ounce container of fresh salsa from Tops produce section
Place Scoops on cookie sheet. Add a pinch of the Mexican shredded cheese mixture into each Scoop. Add a several pieces of chopped green onion.
Broil in oven for about five minutes or on a plate in microwave for just two minutes. After cheese is melted take out of the oven or microwave and garnish each Scoop with fresh salsa.
Options: Add shrimp, lobster or crab; or a little bit of leftover chili to each scoop before cooking.
Quesadillas
1 bunch of green onions chopped
8-ounces of fajita chicken or cooked chicken, chopped
4 slices of bacon cooked and chopped
1 bag of small four tortillas
1/2 cup of softened butter
Butter one side of a tortilla. Add about half cup of shredded Mexican cheese mix. Add a few slices of green onion, a handful of chopped chicken, a few pieces of chopped bacon. Add more cheese and place a second tortilla upon the first. Spread butter onto the top of the second tortilla and close the panini maker until the light turns green or the quesadillas are browned. If no panini maker is available, heat the quesadillas in a frying pan, but fold over each single tortilla after stuffing if to make it easier to flip in the frying pan. See video for details at this newspaper’s website.
Options: Replace chicken with chopped pieces of cooked shrimp, crab or steak.
