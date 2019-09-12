Dems spar over health care during debate

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.