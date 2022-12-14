Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, leans on the shoulder of Deputy Andrew Leird, left, as he uses a laser speed detector to check speeds of motorists traveling through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway on Tuesday. For drivers slightly speeding through the area, Caputo offers them a choice: take an onion or a traffic citation. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)