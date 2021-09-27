Lockport High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School were closed to all students and staff after an anonymous tip Monday morning, district Superintendent Michelle Bradley confirmed.
The tip was turned over to Lockport Police Department to determine its origin and credibility.
“The district takes all threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” Bradley wrote in a noontime email to the Union-Sun & Journal.
At 7:05 a.m. Monday, Yukima Jones, a parent of Lockport students, got a text message indicating LHS was closed for the day, but all other schools were operating as normal.
By 8:30 a.m. another text came from the Lockport Board of Education stating that Belknap was also closed. In that text, the district said LPD was investigating an anonymous tip regarding the high school.
An LPD spokesman said more information will be released later this afternoon.
