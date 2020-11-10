Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.