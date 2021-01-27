The fate of a proposed downtown Dollar General store may hinge on who's going to pay to clean up the property it wants to build on.
This past September, the city planning board approved Broadway Group LLC's site plan for a 9,100 square foot store at 195 Walnut St., opposite Harrison Place on a parking lot between Locust and Elm streets. The parking lot is owned by Ulrich Development Company.
Since the site plan was approved, however, a city-funded environmental study revealed the presence of some type of “petroleum” in the ground beneath the parking lot, which is holding up the sale of the lot to Broadway Group.
X-raying of what's buried beneath the parking lot, as well as ground samples, have revealed “anomalies” in the ground, development company owner David Ulrich and city officials both said.
Ulrich purchased the parking lot from the City of Lockport in 2004, for slightly less than $50,000, and he says his purchase contract with the city states the Walnut Street property was contaminant-free.
“I'm confident the city will live up to what's written on that contract, which includes the site being contamination free,” Ulrich told the Union-Sun & Journal this week.
Ulrich confirmed that he was notified by a Dollar General representative several months ago — soon after planning board approval of the development — that contaminants were found in the soil there and must be removed before the sale and construction can move forward. Ulrich declined to give details of his pending purchase agreement with Broadway Group, stating it remains a private matter.
The proposed new Dollar General store and parking area would take up between 75% and 80% of the vacant lot, Ulrich said. The developer said he had a fence installed around the lot a couple of months ago, after learning about the contamination.
Deputy city attorney Patricia McGrath said the city would not comment on the matter at this time because it involves “pending litigation.” In a brief statement, Mayor Michelle Roman added, “This issue is important to the city and we are working on it, but I cannot comment further at this time.”
Meanwhile, Ulrich said he's waiting to see how the city proceeds with the required cleanup.
“It's kind of a ‘wait and see’ right now,” he said. “I'm in the dark, too. We'll just have to wait and see what transpires.”
Common Council president Mark Devine said the cost to clean up the lot is unknown because exactly what's in the soil is still a mystery.
“I want to see this resolved and it's always better sooner than later. I'd like to see something put there that would be put on the city tax rolls," Devine said. "We need things in this city that will help taxpayers.”
