Roughly 12% of Eastern Niagara Hospital's staff has been placed on furlough, hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey announced on Thursday.
Sixty of the hospital's 485 employees are being furloughed immediately, in response to lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCaffrey said. Both union and non-union staff are among the furloughed.
Hundreds of hospitals across New York state and the nation are covering sudden revenue losses with staff reductions, McCaffrey said. The revenue losses are due to the suspension of elective surgeries and procedures and reduced outpatient volume.
“While we continue to sustain preparedness in critical areas for any potential surge of patients from the pandemic, it is also the hospital’s responsibility to maintain overall financial stability for the long term. We emphasize that these measures are temporary and look forward to being able to bring these workers back to work as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and ENH is able to move forward with elective surgical procedures, routine diagnostics and our full array of services," McCaffrey said.
Numerous departments are affected by the furloughs, primarily surgery and outpatient services, as well as administrative and support areas.
No employees in the Emergency Department, ICU or inpatient units are being furloughed, McCaffrey said.
“This action is the necessary response until the restrictions have been lifted and volumes are restored. Our goal is for furloughed employees to resume their positions back at the hospital as soon as possible," she said. "Until that time, all affected employees will be eligible to apply for New York State unemployment benefits, as well as the additional federal benefits that are being provided at this time."
"ENH has also committed to providing further support to employees by maintaining health insurance and related benefits, as well as seniority status, vacation and other accruals during this temporary period," she added.
