Mount St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday held a “blessing of the tents,” which are set up outside of the Emergency Department.
The tents will serve a temporary purpose during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing expanded capability for the ER, and a place for triage. The tents, which have heat, light and medical record capabilities, will allow for safe triage and assessment of those who can be evaluated and discharged to home quickly, from those needing further testing or inpatient care.
Niagara County Department of Health Public Health Director, Daniel Stapleton and Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, joined Mount St. Mary’s President, C.J. Urlaub, and dozens of hospital staff, for the blessing.
