The Aquarium of Niagara will close to the public at 5 p.m. Sunday and remain closed through 9 a.m. on March 28 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. All scheduled events and programs within that timeframe are cancelled.
While the Aquarium will be closed to the public, staff who are essential to the care and livelihood of our animals will continue to provide care. All other staff will telecommute.
At this time, the animals at the Aquarium of Niagara are not at risk of contracting COVID-19. According to the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), no animals have been identified with the virus and there is no scientific evidence that COVID-19 is transmissible from humans back to animals.
The Aquarium of Niagara will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and will take further action as needed based on information from official sources.
For more information, visit www.aquariumofniagara.org.
