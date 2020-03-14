Seneca Resorts & Casinos is implementing enhanced precautions including social distancing at its facilities.
"These may include limiting active gaming devices to create additional space between patrons, creating additional space at gaming tables and reducing capacity at restaurants and dining establishments," Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., said in the statement posted on Channel 2 News.
Here are a few of the additional resources in place at each Seneca Resorts & Casinos property:
• Placement of hand-sanitizing stations throughout the property including at each entrance to each restroom.
• The soap containers in all restrooms are continually being replenished.
• Tissues have also been provided in each restroom.
• All doors, handles, light switches and handrails have also increased frequency of disinfection procedures.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos officials say they will continue to closely monitor guidance from local and national health officials during this time to provide the highest level of health and safety to our guests and team members.
