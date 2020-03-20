Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger is encouraging prayer and reflection at home and the utilization of life-streamed liturgies for all Catholic faithful unable to attend church services during the Lenten season.
In this video message, Bishop Scharfenberger, promotes reaching out by phone to those not adept in using technology and to check on elderly adults who might face particular challenges of isolation during the pandemic. He further highlighted the extensive spiritual resources and information made available at the Diocesan website: https://www.buffalodiocese.org/ which includes links to Masses that are live-streamed at various parishes of the Diocese.
Bishop Scharfenberger also stressed the importance of complying with social distancing requirements even by those not affected by the virus.
“Though it seems unreasonable and even counter-intuitive for those of us who feel just fine and haven’t personally experienced any effects - or know anyone who has - we do so out of care and concern for others and those who would likely experience the most severe effects of the coronavirus,” he said.
Bishop Scharfeberger has already issued a dispensation to all Catholics from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation, given governmental restrictions on the assembly of people during this time. Furthermore, all penance services, Confirmations and other parish events have been cancelled or postponed: https://www.buffalodiocese.org/coronavirus .
On Thursday, the diocese announced it was eliminating 21 positions and moving three positions from full- to part-time due to financial constraints.
