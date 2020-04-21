Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is taking a regional approach to reopening the state's economy, announcing that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been tapped to oversee the process in Western New York.
Cuomo, who held his daily update on the COVID-19 virus from Roswell Park in Buffalo on Tuesday, said Hochul will be in charge of monitoring public health data which will help guide efforts to reopen businesses across the region.
Cuomo said the state is adopting a regional approach because, just like from state to state across the country, different regions in New York are at different levels in terms of number of cases, hospitalization rates and deaths.
"The North Country has a totally different situation than New York City," he said. "Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible."
Cuomo also announced that the state is lifting restrictions on elective surgeries in some counties while leaving the restriction in place in others based on the latest virus numbers.
Niagara County was not specifically mentioned among a group of counties that will still not be allowed to let hospitals schedule elective surgeries. Erie, Westchester, Rockland, Albany and several other counties were singled out as areas where elective surgeries would still be off limits for the time being.
"We will allow elective outpatient treatment in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID surge in the near term," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said Hochul will work with local officials to assess key health indicators to determine if the region's rates of infection and hospitalization are continuing to ascend, have reached a plateau or are on the decline. He noted that the Centers for Disease Control recommends at least two weeks of declining numbers before considerations can be made for lifting restrictions. He indicated that while it appears the New York City area is now entering a period of decline where the virus spread is concerned, Western New York, as evidenced by recent numbers in counties like Erie, appear to be starting to flatten out while not yet declining.
Cuomo said another 125 Western New Yorkers died from the virus on Monday, including seven in Erie County. Across the state, a total of 481 people died from the virus, including 452 who were hospitalized at the time of their death.
"We have variety across the State of New York and you have to watch each one of those individual curves and when does that reach and hit a high point and where is that?," he said.
"We've been watching the spread all across the state because this is like stamping out a brush fire," Cuomo added. "You need to run to where the fire is and put it out there so we were watching for a spread of the fire from downstate to upstate."
In a spot of what he described as "good news," Cuomo reported the number of new diagnosis was continuing to decline, down to 1,300 across the state on Monday.
"Our definition of good has changed here. Good is now not terrible," he said.
Cuomo said his administration intends to continue to follow the same main rule it has been following for weeks in response to the virus: Do no harm.
He said it was important, from a health standpoint, for residents to continue to follow social distancing practices and act responsibly so the state does not "go backwards" where the spread of the virus is concerned. He said his goal is to use the opportunity to build the economy "back better" than it was before.
"How do you use this as an opportunity to learn the lessons and build back better? That's what we have to do," he said.
