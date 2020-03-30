Dollar General is now providing all medical personnel, first responders and active National Guardsmen with a 10% discount on qualifying purchases.
All individuals will have to do is present their ID or employment badge.
Dollar General will be offering this discount through April 30 and will be evaluating a possible extension in the coming weeks.
Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, said these personnel are important to fighting against this growing pandemic.
“To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount," he said.
In these uncertain times, Dollar General is continuing to highlight appreciation of its employees as well. For a period of six weeks that began in mid-March, the company is investing $35 million in bonuses for eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees to keep working.
Employees are also being provided with an ongoing 30 percent digital coupon discount on Dollar General’s private brands through May 4.
