Eastern Niagara Hospital officials are busy at work fine tuning a state mandate calling for hospitals to increase their patient capacity by 50 percent and expect to submit their plan to the New York State Department of Health on Tuesday, Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey said her staff had already been working on the plan after a Friday phone conversation with New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, in which Zucker asked the hospitals to submit a plan by Tuesday about how they would increase their capacity.
"He wanted us to be creative and find spaces throughout our hospital that would be adequate for patient treatment should the surge hit as it's expected," McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey said they have analyzed "all of the spaces" within the Lockport hospital. One example she gave was turning space on the first floor that used to be the outpatient physical therapy department, which closed in November, to accommodate an additional 12-13 beds in that location.
The Lockport hospital currently has 8 ICU beds and 76 medical surgical beds. With the surge plan, the hospital would have a total of 12 ICU beds and 110 medical surgical beds.
McCaffrey added of the 76 beds only about 40 are staffed normally, as that's the volume ENH sees, but she will be bumping up that to a full staffing level.
Medical supplies, especially ventilators, have been in a short supply nation and state wide. ENH currently has 11 ventilators and McCaffrey expects more will be needed.
"It is a need locally because many of the patients who are infected with COVID-19 do have breathing issues and therefore require ventilators. So we have 11, which in a normal time period is an adequate supply. There is a shortage state-wide and nation-wide (of ventilators)," McCaffrey said.
In addition to the phone interview on Monday, McCaffrey sent a message out to the community in which she asks for any retired nurse, physician, LPN, respiratory therapist, nursing assistant or other health care worker to consider applying for a temporary job with ENH.
McCaffrey also asked the business community to consider donating supplies.
"While we have enough supplies today, we expect that we will run through them quickly and there is a statewide shortage. We are unable to get additional supplies when we need them due to the overload on the system. If your business has unused masks, goggles, gloves, or gowns – please contact us at 514-5501," McCaffrey wrote.
McCaffrey thanked her staff for their hard work during this trying time.
"We have an incredible staff here at Eastern Niagarea Hospital and I'm so proud of them everyday ... I think we've got some incredibly compassionate nurses and doctors and staff and I think the thing that is special about Lockport is we treat every patient as an individual. You're not a number here and I know that our staff show that to every patient that we work with and their family," McCaffrey said in the phone interview.
