Eastern Niagara Hospital is restricting all visitors to patients starting Tuesday.
Hospital spokesperson Carolyn Moore said a notice was posted on the hospital's door on Monday informing people of the news.
"Based on the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Niagara County Health Department (NCHD) recommendations and with cases present in Western New York, effective 3/17/2020, no visitors will be allowed at Eastern Niagara Hospital (ENH). The exception will be nursing and medical staff working with families on a case-by-case basis who have special circumstances, such as critically ill or injured or end-of-life family members," the note reads.
Anyone coming to the hospital facilities for services will be screened prior to entry and given a mask.
Other forms of communications with hospitalized family members such as phone calls, emails, texting, video chat or other forms of social media are recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.