New York State Education officials said Friday the administrations of the 2020 elementary- and intermediate-level state assessments have been suspended for the remainder of this school year.
“It is most important that during the time of closure, schools are able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs, as they have been doing, and not be concerned about State assessments. NYSED has applied for federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements,” a release on the decision stated.
This suspension for the remainder of the school year applies to the following New York State testing programs:
• New York State Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Test;
• New York State Grades 3-8 Mathematics Test;
• New York State Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test;
• New York State Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test;
• New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) in Grades K-12; and
• New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-8 and high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.