A 42-year-old female, who was the first positive case of COVID-19 in Niagara County earlier this week, has been discharged from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton told the Union-Sun & Journal on Friday afternoon.
Although the woman has been discharged, she is still under isolation at her residence, according to Stapleton.
"She's been discharged from the hospital, so she's progressing as we hoped," Stapleton said.
Stapleton said there are still four positive COVID-19 cases, all of them in western Niagara County. In addition, he said there are currently 55 individuals in quarantine in the county and another four in isolation. His department is awaiting the results of five tests as well.
As he did earlier this week, Stapleton said his department is still having difficulty finding the necessary supplies to properly conduct testing.
"One of the biggest frustrations is the lack of adequate supplies for gathering samples and then access to testing is severely restricting ... that’s a frustration I’m dealing with everyday. We would love to do testing," Stapleton said.
Stapleton said his department is now prioritizing what it can and cannot do. He said members of his staff who don't typically deal with this sort of work are now assisting with things like helping answer the phones.
"We’re having people working on coronavirus activities any way they can," he said.
Positive cases announced by Stapleton on Thursday included:
• An 83 year-old man who tested positive at Mount St. Mary’s who has underlying health complications and is currently in a local health care facility.
• A 62 year-old man who tested positive at a Kaleida facility, who does not have any apparent underlying health complications and is currently isolating at home.
• A 62 year-old female, who tested positive at a Kaleida facility. It is unknown at this time about any underlying health condition. She is isolating at home.
Stapleton said his staff is still doing location tracing of these individuals and hopes to release additional information as his department is prepared to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.