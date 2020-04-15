Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming clear later. Low near 25F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming clear later. Low near 25F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.