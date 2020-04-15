Niagara County officials reported an additional four COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county-reported death toll to nine.
The four latest fatal cases involved a 92-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 92-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions, and a 31-year-old man with no underlying health conditions. The 31-year-old is the youngest resident to succumb to the disease to date.
Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said of the young man's death, "I think it just shows us that anyone is susceptible to it."
As of Wednesday, there were 13 new cases reported, bringing the countywide total to 229. Presently, 121 residents are in isolation (96 at home and 25 in hospital isolation). Overall, 99 residents have recovered, 158 are in quarantine and 231 have completed quarantine.
Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the highest numbers of cases, 61 and 37, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.