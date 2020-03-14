Girl Scouts announce coronavirus guidelines
The Girl Scouts of Western New York have issued a series of guidelines for its Girl Scouts and families, emphasizing their health and well-being, communicating changes to programs, and urging parents to use their discretion in all public activities.
“We take this health threat seriously and will continue to follow direction from relevant county health departments, the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health,” said GSWNY CEO Alison Wilcox.
Given that GSWNY serves multiple counties – Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming – its leadership has prepared to suspend Girl Scouting countywide if and when school districts suspend classes, as expected.
Based on recent public health and school district updates in Monroe and Erie counties, GSWNY will be suspending all Girl Scouting programs in Monroe and Erie counties through April 1, and continuing to re-evaluate all council-wide programming. Another update for members across the nine counties of WNY will be released on Tuesday.
“We want to emphasize that parents should use their discretion about their daughter’s involvement in any public activity, including Girl Scouting, cookie sales and delivery,” Wilcox said. “While we know that this virus has seemed to avoid children under 19, any with underlying conditions or with family members with underlying conditions should take appropriate precautions."
