As a community, Niagara Falls has come together during this unprecedented time, sharing resources and supporting local businesses where possible, while following health and safety recommendations from public health officials and practicing social distancing.
According to a release from Niagara Falls Tourism, “Our hearts are full. We’re sharing our love with the world through heart symbols displayed across the Niagara Falls Skyline, representing the compassion and concern we have for the entire world.”
Initiated by the team at the Marriott Fallsview Hotel, neighboring hotels and casinos quickly joined in as a united symbol of solidarity.
Niagara Falls Tourism is encouraging all businesses and residents to show their community support in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 by sharing hearts in their windows – lights and artwork.
