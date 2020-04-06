Eastern Niagara Hospital has been preparing for an increase in patients with COVOD-19 in the weeks ahead.
The hospital is proactively managing its supplies, including gloves, masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment, as well as developing contingency plans and other strategies to manage an expected influx of patients.
To date, the hospital has tested one confirmed case of COVID-19. That patient did not require hospitalization, hospital officials said. A total of 25 patients were tested by the hospital. Seventeen were negative and eight tests were pending. The eight patients with pending tests are currently in-house under investigation.
A new drive-up urgent care program is also being offered at ENH’s Express Care service at 5875 S. Transit Road in Lockport. The urgent care services at this site do not require an appointment and are provided at Express Care Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays/Sundays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients may also call ahead at 514-1132.
At Niagara Fall Memorial Medical Center, the call went out early in March seeking additional staff to handle a potential surge in patients testing positive for the coronavirus.
“We asked physicians in the community to come in and help us,” Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said.
The response was overwhelming. Eighty physicians, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners answered the call.
“They have signed up to come in and help us on a moment’s notice,” Ruffolo said.
Also in response to the pandemic, Niagara County Medical Reserve Corps has been recruiting volunteers — health care professionals and others — to assist the county and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers are needed to, among other duties, man the phones for the Department of Health, and are also being asked to set up a “drive-thru sampling clinic” in the near future when supplies become more plentiful.
“This type of sampling isn’t typically done in your doctor’s office,” said Daniel Stapleton, public health director of Niagara County. “You need a lot of protective gear. Face masks, gloves, gowns, all those types of protective clothing.”
Stapleton said, the testing involves putting a swab into the patient’s nose and pulling it out out of their mouth with a special kind of swab, which is in short supply. When it is feasible, Stapleton said, it’ll be in an easy to drive to area, away from hospitals, and the patient will pre-register before being directed to the facility and have the test done as they’re sitting in their car, through the open window.
“In this type of scenario in a public health emergency with disease outbreak, we are continuing our recruitment efforts to gain more volunteers, be that medical or non-medical for a whole host of response strategies,” Elise Pignatora, director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness and MRC director, said. “Some of that is to help man phone calls for the Department of Health, our partners who are trying to answer general questions, but also triage phone calls to more appropriate contacts.
“Our volunteers are also being asked right now if they would be interested in helping to support a drive-thru sampling operation.”
“As soon as we get those assets in, our hope is to stand up a drive-thru sampling operation for patients whose providers want them tested,” Pignatora said. “And our volunteers would help in roles such as traffic control, forms collection, a first-aid tent, things of that nature.”
In late March, the Niagara County Medical Reserve Corps had 120 volunteers registered in the state’s “ServNY” program, which allows the volunteer to choose what county they’d like to serve in. The county then does a background check and gives the volunteer basic training.
“We actively recruit individuals, but it’s for a whole scope of public health preparedness activities,” said Pignatora. “Some of our activities are point of dispensing, or POD operations, which are distributing medication and vaccination in a public health emergency as seen with H1N1.”
The Medical Reserve Corps is a national initiative under the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response and many jurisdictions across the U.S. maintain a Medical Reserve Corps to monitor for public health preparedness and response. As an initiative that requires volunteers, they are constantly recruiting and training individuals to be ready for any emergency. In an emergency situation, the corps is activated to respond to the needs of its community.
More information can be found on the ServNY website: https://apps.health.ny.gov/pub/servny/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.