In an effort to help with social distancing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requested all local governments to reduce workforces in half, and to only keep essential personnel working to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Cuomo's request came as a shock to municipal leaders across Niagara County who still have questions about how to implement it.
A letter was sent from the governor's office in which he calls for local governments to reduce staffing in half.
"You and your local agency officials should consider essential employees as any person whose job function is essential to the effective operation of their agency or authority, or who must be physically present to perform their job, or who is involved in the emergency response to COVID-19. Non-essential employees should be considered any person who does not need to be physically present to perform their job functions, or they are not currently required to meet the core functions of their agency or authority during this emergency response," the letter reads
Niagara County Manager Richard Updegrove said Niagara County will start to reduce its workforce Tuesday, and that with the request being released on Monday plans are still fluid.
"Niagara County will be implementing this plan, per this mandate, effective tomorrow. This will undoubtedly impact government services across multiple departments. We are doing our best to maintain full staffing in the departments of Public Health, Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office and will make every effort meet other mandated obligations to the best of our ability, recognizing there will be an inevitable disruption in nonessential services," Updegrove said.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said she is reviewing the request and figuring out with department heads if staffing reductions are possible. For employees to do work off-site, laptops would be necessary, which she would try to get reimbursement from the state.
"We keep track of all our expenses related to this," Roman said.
Roman said all the doors to city hall will be locked and police will screen people asking to enter city hall to determine if they need to go in person or if their business can be conducted over the phone or a drop box outside.
Roman said the city maintenance crews have done a great job before the emergency declaration, noting they have wiped down every door handle and light switch. The city also received wipes and gloves on Monday to wipe down keyboards and personal areas.
She observed that the reduction only applies to non-necessary personnel, which excludes police, fire, water and sewer employees. Roman believes reductions would be mostly made at a clerical staffing level.
As of Monday, Common Council meetings were not cancelled, but Roman advised residents to watch them on LCTV if they can.
Town Supervisors all wondered how they could reduce their staffing in half, as they already run lean workforces.
Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said the town has a "Skelton crew" to begin with, and that almost everyone of his workers meets the essential employee designation, which is that the employee is essential if they need to be there in person.
"Everybody here needs to be present to … do their job," Crocker said. "If we do send home personnel we’ll have to literally shutdown town departments."
He said he has sent a letter to department heads asking them to read the governor's letter and the definitions of essential and non-essential to see if they can have one of their employees work from home.
Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis echoed Crocker saying "we don't have very many, if any, non-essential personnel."
Hartland Town Supervisor Ross Annable said he doesn't have a large workforce either and is looking at the services to see if reductions can be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.