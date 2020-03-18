The Lockport Police Department is joining other local police agencies in responding to low-priority calls for service by phone.
“In an effort to adhere to the social distancing recommendations, this will allow our officers to still take your complaint but not have to make face-to-face contact with the complainant,” a release on the announcement states. “If follow-up items are needed with the complainant, we will make arrangements for contact at a later time.”
Resident are still encouraged to contact the dispatch center at 433-7700 to report incidents.
The response to priority or emergency calls will remain unaffected.
