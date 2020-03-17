The Lockport City School District is going to continue to offer students breakfasts and lunches despite the closings of schools, with the district's tech mobile being utilized to deliver food to four high-poverty neighborhoods, Superintendent Michelle Bradley said.
For meals, there will be bagged breakfasts and lunches available Monday through Friday for takeout at George Southard Elementary School (cafeteria door 2 on the bus circle), Roy B. Kelly Elementary School (back loading dock area door 2A), North Park Junior High School (north cafeteria door 4). Parents can select the site closest to their home.
Meal pickups will be done based on the student's last name with those with last names:
• A to J: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
• K to T: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• U to Z: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The TechMobile will be delivering to the following areas:
• The Woodlands by the Community Room: 6237 Transit Road 10 to 10:30 a.m.
• Southtowne Apartments: 5779 Sweetwood Drive 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
• Affinity Foxwood Apartments: 6147 Ruhlmann Road 11:30 to noon
• Lockport Housing Authority Nixon Building: 301 Michigan Street 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
• Lockport Housing Authority: 268 Garden Street 1 to 1:30 p.m.
School nurses should be contacting parents to arrange a time to pick up medications, and they will be available during the time school is not in session. They will be available between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in person.
All K-12 buildings will be open on Tuesday only to allow for instructional materials and medications to be returned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only one family member is permitted to come into the buildings.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have packets prepared for them, which will include paper activities and their iPads with a list of apps available to them. Grades 7 and 8 don't need to come pick up materials if they have access to Google Classroom. Grades 9 to 12 should check their student email and Google Classroom for assignments, and if electronic access is not possible, students should stop at Lockport High School between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Lockport High School families should report to the auditorium foyer (Door 3) on Locust Street. Lockport High School West at Charlotte Cross students will have packets available for pick up at that building.
Instructional staff will be available by email during the period of time when school is not in session. Messages will be checked by staff on a daily basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.