The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niagara County increased again on Friday, moving passed 100 total cases, up from 91 a day earlier.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the county's case location map showed a total of 103 confirmed cases, with the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Wheatfield continuing to have the highest number among communities within the county.
According to the location map, the Falls had 26 cases on Friday. The next highest total is found in the Town of Wheatfield where there were 24 positive cases.
Erie County continued to see an increase in positive cases as well on Friday, a day officials also announced two more virus-related deaths.
As of Friday, there were 802 confirmed virus cases in Erie County, which has now had 21 people die due to COVID-19.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center could be used as an intensive-care hospital if needed during the projected peak in late April or early May.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday reported 432 deaths over a 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to nearly 2,400.
More than 13,300 people were hospitalized statewide with about 3,400 in intensive care, according to Cuomo.
Cases have now been confirmed in every New York county, with worrisome trends in some regions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
