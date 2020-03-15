A state of emergency has been declared in response to the novel coronavirus in Niagara County and, as a result, all school districts across the county will be closed until further notice starting Monday.
While county officials stressed that there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Niagara County, during a press conference in Lockport Sunday afternoon Legislature Chairperson Becky Wydysh said county officials were taking the pre-emptive measure in anticipation of cases being confirmed in the future.
"We are operating as if this coronavirus is already here in Niagara County," said county health Director Dan Stapleton.
The declaration of the local state of emergency follows confirmation of three positive coronavirus cases in Erie County and two more in Monroe County. The measure goes into effect at 2 p.m. today and Wydysh said it provides county officials with the authority to implement public protection actions as needed and to receive supplemental federal aid.
"We know that coronavirus is moving in our direction and we will likely have positive cases in the near future," Wydysh said.
In closing county schools, the district superintendents issued a joint press release, indicating that they intend to reassess student attendance weekly and will be providing separate information on academics, staff attendance and food service in the coming days.
Wydysh said, at this time, there is no plan to close county buildings. She said residents are encouraged to conduct personal business by telephone or mail whenever possible and to adhere to common sense health precautions and guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We do, however, ask that everyone use common sense and follow the CDC guidelines.
"Take precautions where you can," she said.
