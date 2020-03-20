Niagara County Department of Social Services officials say they have been working to identify open childcare slots for public and private sector employees who are deemed essential and are having childcare issues.
“We understand the stress essential employees like first responders and health care workers are under as they cannot stay home during this trying time, yet their children are home from school,” said Meghan Lutz, acting Social Services commissioner. “We have been working to identity private child care providers who can help them meet their childcare needs.”
Lutz said the Community Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara is prepared to offer assistance to anyone needing to locate available childcare centers willing to take on new children during this pandemic.
The clearinghouse is a resource and referral network for all licensed and registered daycare centers in the county and has a list of those who have openings. Please call the clearinghouse at 285-8572, x109 or x105 for help finding childcare in your area.
