Niagara County Department of Health officials said Saturday 28 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Niagara County since Thursday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 194.
No new deaths were reported. Four people died of the coronavirus in Niagara County this past week.
In addition, 788 people have now been tested. (source: https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/)
Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh will provide an update on COVID-19 today at 2 p.m. The update will be live on LCTV and streamed at lctv.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.