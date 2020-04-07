Niagara County's first COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday morning.
County public information officer Kevin Schuler said the 58-year-old male had no underlying health conditions. The county is not disclosing the community where the victim lived.
“We offer our condolences to the family and we want them to know our whole community stands with them in their time of grief,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County Public Health Director.
“This pandemic has claimed many lives across our state, country and world and each one is a reminder that we must all do our part to bring the COVID-19 crisis to an end,” Stapleton added. “Community spread is still occurring and it is important for our residents to stay home, wash their hands and maintain a six foot distance from others. You are not only protecting your own health, you are protecting the health of others.”
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 143 on Tuesday.
