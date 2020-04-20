Multi-million-dollar illumination system sheds new light on Falls

People take a selfie near Niagara Falls, illuminated by new LED lights, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in 2016. The bright sight of the natural wonder all lit up draws tourists despite the region's dark, cold winter nights. 

 Julio Cortez

Niagara Falls will shine purple from 8 p.m. to midnight for #HospitalityStrong, to honor hospitality industry workers worldwide who have been deeply-impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Niagara Falls will join destinations across the U.S. and Canada in this effort of solidarity.

The color purple was selected to represent hospitality as not only a symbol of luxury but also as a blend of red and blue which represent confidence (red) and comfort (blue).

