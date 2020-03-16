Non-native casinos will be shutting down and all bars and restaurants will be forced into take-out and delivery service only under new restrictions announced Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the governors of the neighboring states of Connecticut and New Jersey.
In addition to all bars and restaurants, movie theaters and gyms in all three states have also been ordered closed effective 8 p.m. Monday.
Cuomo announced the decision during a joint press conference on Monday with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.
The newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
