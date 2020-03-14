To comply with the recent ban on gatherings of more than 500 people and to ensure the health of actors, patrons and the community, the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport will postpone its production of “Matilda!”
The new dates will be April 17-26, with Friday performances at 7:30 pm, Saturday performances at 2 pm & 7:30 pm and Sunday performances at 3 pm.
Based on the classic Roald Dahl book, “Matilda” is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers.
Tickets will be $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $15 for veterans, students and children. For more information, contact the Palace Theatre at 438-1130 or visit www.lockportpalacetheatre.org.
