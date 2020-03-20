Rate reductions have been implemented at the Niagara County Jail to enable more frequent contact between inmates in the 504-bed facility and their family and friends.
"We are doing all we can to help keep families communicating during these unprecedented times," said Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "With the current pandemic, we know it's important for families to stay connected."
The jail worked with representatives from GTL, its inmate telephone provider, to reduce calling rates across the board for both local and long-distance inmate calls. In addition, the jail has changed to flat-rate calling, eliminating the first minute charges for all call types.
The average local phone call lasting 20 minutes will see a 20% decrease in cost. A 20-minute long distance phone call will see even higher reductions, sometimes up to a 75% savings.
Additionally, each inmate will receive two free 5-minute phone calls per week. This will reset each Saturday at midnight and remain in effect for the next 30 days.
