As fears of the COVID-19 virus escalate, county officials announced the closure of all Niagara County school districts for an indefinite amount of time. Almost immediately, questions on what school services would be cut and what would continue – albeit at the homes of each student rather than the school building – were quickly voiced.
The Royalton-Hartland, Barker and Starpoint districts have already outlined plans for such programs like meal plans, medication return and alternative instruction. The Newfane and Lewiston-Porter school districts outlined plans on Tuesday.
"We will be issuing food to the students that receive free and reduced lunch this Wednesday," said Henry Stopinski, superintendent of Royalton-Hartland School District. "We're finalizing the details and will be putting that out to the public."
Superintendent of Barker Central School District Jacob Reimer had a similar message, indicating he'd like to see something implemented by Thursday.
"Almost half of our students qualify for reduced lunch," he said. "We've got plans to continue to provide this service in the next couple of days."
As of Wednesday, Newfane's student population will have food available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in a "drive-in lane" at Newfane Elementary School.
Stopinski and Reimer also indicated the families of any child with medication at the schools have been contacted.
"They just have to call and arrange a pick-up time with the nurse," Reimer said.
In Newfane, Superintendent Michael Bauman said the nurses are contacting all the individual families in regard to medication.
"We don't have a lot of families, so the nurses work closely with the ones we do have and wanted to tell them personally," he said.
Starpoint Central School District Superintendent Sean Croft could not be contacted at the time of this article, but in a letter to parents in his school district detailed the continuation of services despite the buildings being shut down.
Lunches will be provided starting Wednesday, Croft wrote, they are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wendelville Fire Company, Shawnee Fire Hall and Rapids Fire Company Station.
Starpoint also has a plan, at least for the near future, involving instruction for the students that involves both hard-copy assignments and digital, owing to Charter Spectrum, which has voluntarily offer free access to its broadband services for 60 days for families that do not already have the service. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395, installation services will be waived for households with students.
Croft noted in his letter that while practice activities will be sent home, they will not be assessed for grades.
Royalton-Hartland School District will also be sending home instructions via the web.
"We have sent information home in two formats, one's in a digital format that families can log into to get their information, and, in some cases primarily for our kindergarten though second graders, we have actually sent home some hard packets of information," Stopinski said.
In Barker's case, however, Reimer said future instructions will be sent physically to each student.
"Our district is very rural, it doesn't have a lot of broadband access," he said. "So, we had the staff come in and put together hard-copy alternative instructions for the students."
Reimer said families will be contacted by phone and more updates would be on the website.
In sharp contrast, Newfane's middle school students will be receiving Chromebooks, an asset the high schoolers have already, and it will only be the elementary students that receive hard-copy packets.
Students with the letters A-K starting their last name, will pick up packets at the Elementary School, Wednesday, March 18 between 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Students with names beginning with L-Z will pick up packets on Thursday, March 19 between 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Those who cannot pick them up can contact the school to make arrangements.
Similarly, middle school students will pick up Chromebooks at the Middle School at the same days and times with the same procedure of names beginning with A-K and names beginning with L-Z. High school students will be contacted electronically.
"We look forward to working together to get through this and coming together as a family when things go back to normal," Superintendent Michael Bauman said.
The Lewiston-Porter Central District is providing all students with meals at Lew-Port High School beginning Wednesday.
The grab and go bags will consist of two meals (breakfast and lunch), as long as we have the resources to provide for both meals. They will be available at the main entrance under the following time guidelines:
• Last name — A to M from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Last name — N to Z from 10 to 11 a.m.
Families are asked to present identification at pick up.
Families who do not have a way to pick up meals should email pgrupka@lew-port.com to make other arrangements.
