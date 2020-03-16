All Seneca Resorts & Casinos will temporarily close as of 8 p.m. today. This will include the entire resort and casino properties including bars and restaurants. All hotel guests are being required to checkout by noon March 17.
In a release, Seneca Resorts & Casinos officials said they have closely monitored the situation and adjusted protocols as needed and now it is time to close temporarily for the continued health and safety of guests and team members.
Team members will continue to be paid for the two-week closure and minimal staffing will continue for the next 2-3 days as operations wind down.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will temporarily close at this time and look forward to when we can connect with everyone again. We want to thank our first responders and health care workers who are working diligently during this pandemic. We will all get through this time together,” said Holly Gagnon, president & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corp.
“The Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors is committed to supporting the Seneca Gaming executive leadership during this time as we focus on the well-being of our guests and team members,” said Klint Nephew, vice-chair Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors.
Anyone looking for information on hotel reservations already booked, please call 1-877-8-SENECA between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to rebook for a future stay. The Seneca Resorts & Casinos team will be ready when this situation warrants.
