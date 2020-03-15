Per a Seneca Nation president and council directive released, Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced Sunday it has implemented additional precautions in an effort to provide social distancing across their resort and casino properties.
The gaming floors at each location have been reconfigured to promote more space between guests at slots and table games. Additionally, all dining outlets have reduced their capacity. Seneca Resorts & Casinos will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds to be sure they are taking the most comprehensive actions.
The Seneca Resorts & Casinos team works hard to provide the cleanest environment, routinely cleaning machines, tables and dining surfaces. High traffic areas such as doors, handles, light switches and handrails have also increased frequency of disinfecting procedures. EVS staffing has been increased in order to continue increased frequency of disinfecting procedures across all properties.
For more info on additional precautions visit http://www.senecacasinos.com/press-room/
