Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti has announced changes to service related to a mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reduce the number of local government employees across New York by 50 percent.
While the changes will not impact emergency personnel, including road patrol, communications and corrections, it will impact some police calls.
"After consulting with our law enforcement partners throughout the county, the decision has been made to process low-priority calls for service via telephone," Filicetti said. "In an effort to adhere to the social distancing recommendations, this will allow our deputies to still take your complaint but not have to make face-to-face contact with the complainant.
"We still encourage the public to contact our communications center to report incidents, we will just be evaluating the need for a deputy to respond. Our response to priority or emergency calls will remain unaffected."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.