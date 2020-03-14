The New York State Department of Public Service has announced that it will immediately work with utilities across the state to ensure any customers affected by COVID-19 restrictions will not lose power or heat due to financial hardship.
The state’s major electric, gas, and water utilities will take immediate action to suspend service shutoffs to households during the outbreak.
“Ensuring affordable, safe, secure, and reliable access to electric, gas, and water services for New York state’s residential and business consumers is at the heart of everything we do,” said Department CEO John B. Rhodes. “By suspending utility disconnects we are ensuring that those affected by the virus will not have to worry about keeping critical utility services available.”
The state’s major electric and gas utilities — National Fuel Gas, Con Edison, National Grid, Central Hudson, Orange and Rockland, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Electric and Gas and PSEG Long Island — and major private water companies have all committed to suspend shut-offs for customers, and assist customers impacted by COVID-19 who may be experiencing financial hardship that makes it difficult for them to pay their utility bills during the outbreak.
