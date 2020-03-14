Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Erie County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a media briefing on Saturday night.
The tests were performed by the Erie County Public Health Lab and completed late Saturday afternoon.
Erie County Department of Health epidemiologists are already at work to identify the close contacts of these individuals and to place those close contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
In a tweet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a press conference will be held with Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein and the Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Daniel Neaverth, Jr., on Sunday morning.
Cuomo said Saturday that more than 600 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19, the new illness that has killed thousands of people across the globe.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.
