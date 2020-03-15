Tops Markets will be temporarily changing the hours of operations at its stores to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow employees to restock and clean locations.
Stores that typically close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice.
For more information on these and other details re: COVID-19 updates, visit the Tops website at https://www.topsmarkets.com/Departments/News_Room/
