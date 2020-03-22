These are dangerous times but for a half-day it looked like a “low-risk entertainment alternative” would brighten spirits.
Transit Drive-in’s owner, Rick Cohen announced that “A Quiet Place Part II” would be shown this past Friday. Having consulted with the Niagara County Health Department, the outdoor theater had taken precautions to protect its visitors by spraying disinfectant on all surfaces including door-handles, sinks and counters, as well as stocking up on disinfectant dispensers to be used at the lobby’s entrance by viewers.
But it was all for nought because Paramount pulled the plug and the release of “The Quiet Place Part II,” it and other films are being delayed.
“We’re currently reevaluating whether or not we’re going to be re-opening,” Cohen said earlier this week before deciding to err on the side of caution and keep the theater closed.
“While sitting inside cars to watch movies may seem safe, we still have to provide public restrooms, which would not be safe for everyone under the current circumstances,” Cohen posted on Facebook. “Also, putting a staff member in the ticket booth to have direct contact with hundreds of people without a hazmat suit would be dangerous and irresponsible. We would not be allowed to open our snack bar for food sales, which is our main source of revenue. Also, without any new movies being released for at least another two months, the demand would not be as great.
“The responsible decision for us is to remain closed until local and state officials clear us to reopen.”
Cohen explained the reason behind the “Quiet Place” delay is the movie is expected to do three times better in foreign markets such as China and Italy, but theaters are closed in both those countries right now.
It’s not just the sequel to “A Quiet Place Part II,” which notably includes scenes from parts of Western New York such as Akron and North Tonawanda, as well as the Grand Island Bridge. The first pull back was “No Time to Die,” the newest Bond movie, but it was quickly followed. “Mulan,” “Fast and Furious 9” and “Black Widow.”
“I’m not really worried about it, too much,” Cohen said of the delays. “The drive-in theater doesn’t have any debt. It’s going to come back, whether it comes back this summer or next summer, it’s going to come back. Right now, I’m just taking it day-by-day and I want to do what’s best for the community and the country. I don’t want to be responsible for the spread of a virus. We want to protect our customers and we want to protect our elderly who are the most vulnerable to this.”
While Cohen compares his drive-in with other, more high-risk venues like basketball stadiums, but his plan is to hunker down and open when he can.
“If we’re allowed to be open, I want to be open,” he said. “I think people want to go out to do things as long as it’s in an environment that isn’t dangerous to the spread of a virus. You can’t quarantine a whole country indefinitely, Eventually things are going to go back to normal and no one really knows how long that’s going to take. It could take two months, it could take two years, but health is our most valuable asset.”
“When this passes, we’ll be back. Hopefully that’ll be sooner rather than later, we want to be open, but we’re going to do what’s best for the community and what’s best for our country and the world. It’s a scary thing,” he concluded.
