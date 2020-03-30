Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.