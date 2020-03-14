Benjamin Joe/staffKen Moore, local resident and owner of a car wash on Transit Road, gives platelets every month. Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorMoore said he donates in memory of his daughter who was an organ donor and who died in a car accident.