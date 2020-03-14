The coronavirus situation is causing a surge in missed blood donor appointments and the cancellation of local blood drives, according to ConnectLIfe officials.
As a result, ConnectLife (formerly Unyts) is appealing to members of the public to roll up their sleeves and donate at their neighborhood ConnectLife donation center. By donating at a ConnectLife site, they are guaranteed that their donation will be used by patients right here in Western New York.
Joe Kirchmyer, a West Seneca resident and director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce, has been donating blood since being challenged to do so when he was in his early twenties. Nearly 40 years later, he continues to donate several times per year.
“Americans — and Western New Yorkers in particular — have always stepped up to donate during times of crisis,” Kirchmeyer said. “Unfortunately, the coronavirus is having the opposite effect. We need to come together as a community to ensure the strength of our blood supply. I hope everyone that is eligible to donate will make it a point to act quickly.”
While walk-ins are typically accepted, ConnectLife encourages donors to make an appointment at their local donation center, like the one conveniently located at the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca, which has recently experienced a higher than normal cancellation rate due to Coronavirus concerns. The Southgate Neighborhood Blood Donation Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday. Donors can call 529-4270 to schedule an appointment. The West Seneca location can accept donations of whole blood, platelets and double red cells.
A whole blood donation usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes and can be made every 56 days. All blood types are always in demand and can help patients of all ages, from newborns to the elderly.
Platelets are needed by leukemia and cancer patients, those undergoing cardiac surgery, burn victims and people with bleeding disorders. Platelet donation takes approximately two hours. Types A+, B+ and AB+ are needed.
Red blood cells are the most needed blood component, necessitating double red cell donations. A double red cell donation typically takes 60 minutes, and can be done every 112 days. Types O+, O-, A- and B- are needed.
Contact any ConnectLife location to schedule an appointment to donate. If you work or are a member of an organization, inquire about hosting a blood drive. Visit www.connectlife.org for more information.
