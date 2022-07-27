The dispute between union workers and management at Elderwood at Lockport continues and some workers say it could escalate if their working conditions do not improve.
Elderwood workers, represented by the union 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, say they want management to address several concerns at the facility, including what they describe as staffing shortages.
Cheyenne Hunter, who has been a dietary aid at Elderwood of Lockport since last November, said she works six days a week with seven-and-a-half hour long shifts.
“We only make $13.20 per hour, and that’s really low,” said Hunter. “We should be making more than this. I wish we could get a raise that we deserve.”
A $15 minimum wage is one item on the union’s list of demands. Another is wage scaling to help keep experienced staff working there. Union members are also seeking higher starting pay for new employees.
While Hunter has said that working conditions in the building have been fine, the main issue that the workers are having to deal with is a shortage of help.
“I’ve been picking up a lot of shifts because we don’t really have anyone else,” said Hunter. “We’re really short staffed,”
Licensed practical nurse Janeen Tagg has been working in the building for 10 years, as far back as when it was still the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. She has been participating in the contract negotiations on behalf of the union and said staffing has deteriorated from having six aids in a unit, and two nurses on a floor, to only having two aids per unit, and one nurse on a floor.
“With the staffing shortage resident care is being compromised,” Tagg said. “Two or three people are taking care of 20 to 40 depending on which unit they’re working in.”
Tagg said Elderwoods’ remaining healthcare workers are being overwhelmed with work and are in need of more time off.
“The workers are tired, they feel beat up,” Tagg said. “You can only work so many double shifts a week and we deserve time off to spend with our families,”
The union is looking to return to negotiations soon, however right now it’s reaching out to workers on how to approach a strike if the need for a longer one arises.
While still feeling that the struggle is necessary, Tagg feels that the situation isn’t just hurting the workers but also the residents staying at Elderwood at Lockport. While she feels that the workers will be able to get what they want in time, she is worried about how a longer strike would affect both the residents and the non-union staff still working at Elderwood. Non-union workers include maintenance personnel, registered general nurses, managers and administrators.
“I have concerns for the care of the residents, and also the mental health and wellbeing of the other staff in the building who aren’t union members, because they’re still our friends,” said Tagg. “This has nothing to do with them, this is between us and corporate.”
Hunter said she would vote in favor of a longer strike if Elderwood doesn’t agree to the union’s terms.
“If Elderwood isn’t going to settle the contract, then yes, I would be fine with a longer strike,” she said.
Tagg said that she feels a similar way about the negotiations with Elderwood.
“I’m confident that we will get closer to what we’re fighting for, but as of right now, based on our last round of negotiations, I’m not confident in Elderwood’s ability to meet our demands,” she said.
Elderwood representatives have said that management is focusing its efforts “at the bargaining table” and engaging in “meaningful dialogue” with union leadership. They also have suggested that the union has been presented with a wage plan that “represents the most generous wage offer” Elderwood has ever extended in a collective bargaining agreement.
