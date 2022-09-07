A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 19, 2021. A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of the far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)