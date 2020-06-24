Republican state Sen. Chris Jacobs has swept an Election Day doubleheader in western New York to win a House seat formerly held by a congressman who resigned last fall.
Jacobs on Tuesday won a special election to serve out the term of disgraced U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, who quit just before pleading guilty to insider trading.
Jacobs also won a three-way primary to be the Republican candidate in November’s general election.
In the special election, Jacobs beat Democrat Nate McMurray, a former town supervisor.
Though McMurray wasn't ready to concede the race early Wednesday morning.
“How can you declare victory before the ballots are counted?” Nate McMurray said on Tuesday night. “There are more ballots still out there, uncounted, than people that voted in-person today. As we have always said, we will fight for every single vote. Chris always wanted to be crowned. The coronation will have to wait. They had to bring the whole Trump family into this to help drag him across the finish line," McMurray said in a release. "He can peacock. We will talk in two weeks.”
The two will face off again in November after Jacobs also finished ahead of former town justice Beth Parlato and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw in the Republican primary.
Collins’ seat has been vacant for more than eight months. The primary and special election were originally supposed to be on separate dates, but were consolidated because of the coronavirus outbreak.
