A primary will decide the Republican line on the ballot in the Town of Lockport supervisor’s race. Dave Mongielo, auto shop repair owner, is challenging longtime town Supervisor Mark Crocker on the GOP line.
Crocker said that he believed that experience will count with voters. Between himself and the town board members there is collectively 60 years worth of experience, he said.
But where Crocker sees his eight years as town supervisor and 10 as councilman as an asset, Mongielo does not.
“It feels like there should be a regime change,” he countered. “They are so disconnected from the people.”
Crocker touts a record of running a, “fiscally conservative operation with continued balanced budgets.” He said he’s overseen several infrastructure and public safety improvement projects, the town’s IDA Park expanding, improvements at Day Road Park and has negotiated with unions, fire companies and the concrete supplier company LaFarge, the last of which resulted in the town receiving $100,000 yearly.
Mongielo noted assessments rising, “kicking us when we were down after Covid,” and political persecution, which he said was evident when his own charges against town officials were dismissed without explanation. Stemming from a May altercation where Mongielo confronted Crocker, Councilmen Dufour and DiCarlo at a restaurant over assessments, Mongielo accused DiCarlo of striking him, but on the night of DiCarlo’s hearing in Town of Royalton Court, he was told by court personnel that the judge dismissed the case and ordered the record sealed.
“That’s how disconnected these people are,” Mongielo said. “They think they can do anything.”
Crocker responded to questions involving the ethics of town officials gathering together outside of town meetings, saying that they were not discussing town business.
“We’re allowed to be friends,” Crocker said. “… One of the things we take seriously is transparency. We have nothing to hide and we understand the rules. And one of the rules is we can meet and talk and be friends, and we are very careful not to discuss town business.”
Crocker also said that Mongielo owes approximately $125,000 in unpaid taxes. Mongielo said his assessment was unreasonably high and he is challenging the taxes in court.
