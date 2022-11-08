Lombardo holds seat in Pendleton
Scott A. Lombardo held on to his seat on the Pendleton Town Board by almost 50 votes, according to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Lombardo was an appointed member of the board after Councilman Justin Graham resigned from the spot in May of 2022. His challenger was Margaret P. Topor, endorsed by the Democratic Party in Pendleton. Lombardo was endorsed by both the Republican Party and the Conservative Party.
With 445 voters casting their ballots, Lombardo received 247 votes to 198 votes for Topor.
